A family of five who were in their hometown in Ondo State to spend the Easter Celebration have been kidnapped in the Ajowa Akoko area of the state.

Following their abduction, the gunmen established contact with the family demanding the sum of N10 million as a ransom for their release.

According to reports, the victims Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Daja Ajowa, his wife and three children were abducted at gunpoint between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere in Kogi state.

The victims were returning to Abuja after spending the Easter holiday in their Ajowa home town when they were abducted by gunmen, a development that has thrown the community into apprehension and confusion.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, a family source said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding N10 million.

Meanwhile, the immediate past chairman of Ajowa Akoko community council, Ajayi Bakare attributed the kidnapping and robberies on the Ajowa Ayere highway to the deplorable state of the road.

He, therefore, called on the government to rehabilitate the road to enhance free flow of vehicles.

While the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area is yet to react to the development, the Ondo police public relations officer, Tee Leo lkoro, said the matter has not been reported to the state police headquarters.

Vanguard reports that the state commander of the state Amotekun Chief Adetunji Adeleye has been informed of the abduction. It was learnt that police detectives and the personnel of Amotekun have been deployed to the scene of the crime.

