Four family members and three others, on Saturday morning, were shot and butchered by suspected Fulani militia at Mbamondu community in Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward in Benue state.

It was gathered that the attackers also inflicted serious injuries on five others out of which three are in critical condition.

It was gathered that among those killed were two children of ages 10 and 12.

Commenting on the development, an indigene of the community, and the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge stated that the attack was unprovoked.

He said, “The entire thing started at about 1 am today Saturday when I got a call from my village, Mbamondu community in Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward of Makurdi LGA, that my people were being attacked by Fulani herdsmen militia.

“We had to call on the security operatives that were station around Adaka community, though they responded but when they got there the people had killed my people.

“We discovered seven dead bodies that we have already deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi mortuary. Five persons were also injured and three of them are very critical.

“It is heartrending and tragic because my people did not incite or provoke the attack. They came into my village, started shooting sporadically, and when people were running out of their houses to flee for safety they shot and butchered them like animals.

“In one family they killed four people, a father of about 70 years, his son, and his three grandchildren.

“This happened just within the 16 kilometers radius and two kilometers after Adaka community here in Makurdi.”

Like this: Like Loading...