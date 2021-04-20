Nigerians have heaped praises on Ned Nwoko, the husband of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels after a video showing him standing beside Regina Daniels who was being set up for an operation in the hospital.

Regina Daniels had taken to her Instagram story to share a video of her on the hospital bed where she shared the news about her having to undergo a surgical operation and pleaded with her fans to pray for her.

In the video, the 20-year-old mother of one introduced her husband, Ned Nwoko who was standing by her as she was being taken to the theater for the operation and fans have hailed him for standing beside Regina in the good and difficult times.

See some reactions below:

Olamide Baron wrote, “He might be polygamous, he is for sure a husband Material… U can’t have it a 100, so just choose ur flaws.”

Onyi Kimorah wrote, “No matter what you say or think. They love each other and that’s all that matters”

Kiki Winehouse wrote, “Some ladies pray silently for someone like Ned! But they come on shushu media (in bobrisky voice) to come and insult the girl”

Efe Bankuli wrote, “T..but if u check am this NED of an elder is doing what most young men wouldn’t do….whahala be like wetin again..?”

Another social media user wrote, “Jokes apart , the man is a loving and caring man . Let’s put money aside . This ladies see more than money that’s why they marry this man .”

