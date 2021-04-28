By Nimat Otori 250 farmers and extension officers drawn from three senatorial districts of Sokoto State have been trained on good agricultural practices and stewardship by Bayer Nigeria and Sokoto State Agricultural Development Agency.

Speaking after the training, the State Director, Agricultural services, Mall. Malami Abubakar Magaji said exposed the participants to the best agrochemical use and management of farm input which a significant number of the farmers were unaware of.

According to him, the sensitization gave the farmers an insight into proper adoption of good agricultural practices using Bayer Nigeria products as what was formerly used by the farmers had a poor effect on their yields.

Also read: Insecurity: Food shortage looms as Niger farmers flee farms He lauded Bayer Nigeria products saying the farmers have been greatly helped with the chemicals given to them, adding that, “Most of these farmers have been using products that were not good for their crops, they spend more than 14 days expecting good yields after application only to realize they have wasted their time.”

Also speaking the Area Sales Manager, Bayer Nigeria, Mr Emmanuel Folorunsho, said the purpose of the training was greatly achieved as the response from the trainees on the need to build personal protective equipment for their safe use was progressive, adding that both the farmers and the extension officers are expected to make good use of the knowledge acquired on Bayer GAP and stewardship in their agribusinesses.

While commending the organiser, one of the farmers, said “I am glad Bayer gave us the platform to collectively reach out to them for more purchase, I will call them back to testify to their product value when I start using them,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

