The Senator representing Ekiti North in the 8th National AssLepmbly, Senator Duro Faseyi, has commended the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for its role in the recently concluded South West Zonal Congress of the party. The committee is headed by the immediate past president of the Nigerian Senate Bukola […]

The post Faseyi thumbs Saraki committee on reconciliation in Southwest PDP appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...