Feuding former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, seemed to have put their differences aside to work for the common good of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

The duo who have been in a tussle for the leadership of the party structure, South West may have permanently ended their feud when Fayose declared his submission to the leadership of Makinde.

Speaking at the Wocdiff Centre, Osogbo, venue of the Zonal Congress of the party, Fayose acknowledged, “The Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, my brother, my friend and by the grace of God, our leader.”

The ex-Ekiti State governor also apologised to members of the party not in his faction for all they have all gone through over the years.

“I and Seyi Makinde are one from the beginning,” Fayose said, praying that the tenure of Makinde as the party leader in the South-West will usher the PDP into a season of great accomplishments.

“Nothing last forever, if I offend anybody, I apologise,” he added.

“Under this gathering, you are our father,” Fayose told Makinde.

This elicited loud applause among the delegates and party supporters in the hall.

Reacting, Makinde in his speech said he will accept the outcome of the congress, saying that there will be no winner and loser in the election.

He said: “I will accept the outcome of the congress. And there will be no winner and loser in the election. It is a family affair. Good development.”

The leadership of the South-West arm of the PDP had been embroiled in crisis with Fayose and Makinde at the centre of the ruckus.

Makinde, a first term governor, is the only PDP governor in the South-West zone while the other five states in the region are ruled by the governors of the All Progressives Congress.

The leadership tussle between Makinde and Fayose had since generated verbal confrontations.

However, the party last Wednesday called a meeting and settled the differences between Makinde and Fayose.

