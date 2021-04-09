By Kingsley Omonobi

Barely 24 hours after their illicit ‘nocturnal’ operation, suspected kidnappers who invaded the house of Barrister David Aigbefor, the Vice Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada Branch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been arrested.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by the special anti-kidnap squad of the FCT Police Command.

A credible source said the suspects, after the Police preliminary investigation, will be arraigned in court.

Barrister Aigbefor had fought and subdued a group of kidnappers, who raided his apartment at Tungan Maje, in Zuba axis of Abuja.

The armed kidnappers gained access into Igbefo’s house, after shattering the gate and entrance door of the living room, with several gun bullets.

But they were forced to escape after the police responded to a distress call and stormed the area.

In an eight-minute-long clip obtained by PRNigeria, Mr Igbefo said he engaged the kidnappers in a ‘serious fight’ for over 30 minutes, before men of the community vigilante group and police were mobilized for a rescue operation.

“I had a running battle with the kidnappers for over 30 minutes. But God delivered me from their hands.

I was able to fight them back even though they were wielding dangerous weapons.

Using only a machete, I was able to strike and mortally injured one of the kidnappers.

As you can see, these are bloodstains on the floor and walls of my living room,” he said while recording the video.

According to the NBA official, both he and his family members were saved from the attack.

There was massive police reinforcement in the community, since Thursday morning.

