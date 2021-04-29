PHOTO: NGRPresident/TWITTER

Sanctions N2.1b for Nigerian Content House, minister decries attacks on IDPs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, approved a National Poverty Reduction With Growth Strategy (NPRGS) submitted by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

It had during their closed-door gathering debated the issue and sanctioned the new policy to tackle the worsening lack bedevilling the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said council took note of the situation during an extensive debate on the matter.

According to him, the Federal Government is conscious of the poverty level and already doing something about it.

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to chair the steering committee of the new policy to provide the needed guidance for its full implementation.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, decried the incessant attacks on camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Makurdi, Benue State and elsewhere, calling on the relevant agencies to beef up security around them.

She said that her ministry was working to alleviate the suffering of the inmates and facilitate their resettlement.

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed that the gathering sanctioned a facility maintenance contract for the Nigerian Content House located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the cost of N2.1 billion, adding that Messrs Megastar Nigeria Limited is executing the job.

Sylvia said another memo okayed for his ministry was the operations and maintenance of a 10-megawatt power plant also in Yenagoa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said council also adopted a National Diaspora Policy promoted by the Abike Dabiri-Erewa-led Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

He said the policy was to promote national development through constructive engagement with the citizens abroad.

All contracts presented were for an initial period of two years.



