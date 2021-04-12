By Lawani Mikairu

Federal government owned airports have increased their security measures following the invasion and adoption of some airport staff at Kaduna International Airport last month.

Confirming the increased security measures being taken by the security chiefs at the various airports, the Director of Public Communication, Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu told Vanguard that the increase in security measures is a precautionary measure.

According to Odaudu, ” I am aware that the airports security chiefs have heighten security at the various airports following Kaduna Airport staff quarters invasion and adoption of airport staff.”

” It is a normal precautionary security measures being taken by the airports authorities. Yes, there is need for increased security at the various airports,” he said.

There is a report that the federal airports security chiefs have received a memo signed by S.M. Mamman, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Deputy General Manager , Administration and Logistics , directing them to increase security as Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja and Lagos airports could be likely targets of attacks by bandits.

The memo, according to the report, reads: “I am directed to convey an alert from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria and to request for the immediate enumeration of necessary countermeasures for the protection of Airports/Facilities under your purview.”

“Specifically, the Airports top on the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos amongst others. However, all airports are hereby alerted and requested to operate at a heightened threat level.”

The report further said the airport chiefs have been directed to “submit a list of existing and additional countermeasures to address the threats, along with their cost implications where applicable”.

Also, an emergency meeting of airport security committees will be conveyed “to review the status of airport security, jointly recommend appropriate measures and share responsibility for effective implementation”.

