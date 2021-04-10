The federal government, on Saturday, signed a memorandum of action (MoA) with the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to end the ongoing strike, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.



It will be recalled that the resident doctors began a nationwide strike on April 1 to demand an improved welfare package.

Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of labour and employment, said the MoA was signed after a conciliatory meeting between representatives of the federal government and those of NARD.

The MoA was the second in a fortnight. The first one was signed on March 31, but was later rejected by the doctors.

According to the labour minister, the meeting became necessary to amend the earlier MoA signed with the doctors. Ngige noted that there were irregularities in the payment of salaries of house officers, adding that while some got double payments, a few had not been paid.

He said, “In view of this situation, a five-man committee was set up to harmonise the list of affected officers and they have 72 hours to produce a valid list.

“The list will be submitted to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System through the Federal Ministry of Health.”

He added that health institutions affected by the non-payment of salary shortfalls between 2014 and 2016 and arrears arising from the consequential adjustment on the national minimum wage, had been directed to forward their personnel strength.

“This is to enable us to accommodate this in the 2021 supplementary budget,’’ he said.

Ngige said the issue of hazard allowance was not peculiar to members of NARD but that it cuts across the entire health system.

He said the presidential committee on salaries (PCS) will meet with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on April 12 to examine the issue.

The minister added that the NMA, the joint health sector unions, NARD and other stakeholders will meet with the PCS on April 14.

Ngige appealed to NARD to give the conciliation process a chance for industrial peace to prevail by calling off the strike.

Meanwhile, the NARD President, Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, promised to present the latest agreement before members with a view to calling off the strike.