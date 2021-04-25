Minister of state Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has revealed a blackmail attempt at him by singer and self acclaimed activist, Eedris Abdulkareem.

The singer who got a recognition award from HipTV at their recently held Covid19 compliant show, released a single, ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ an upgraded version of his hit socially conscious song, ‘Jaga Jaga’.

In the new single, Eedris a former member of the singing trio, The Remedies, while itemizing the societal ills that has come to characterize the Muhammadu Buhari administration, took a dig at Keyamo saying, ‘Where Festus Keyamo sef? E don dey chop with cabal o.”

Keyamo, a self acclaimed human rights activiat, who obviously felt slighted at the dig at him has now revealed the real reason Eedris released the upgraded version of the song and mentioned in it.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, he said, “Eedris Abdulkareem just released a song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’, where he waxed the following lyrics, “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o”. I laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail.

“In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari & wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no. 07019691772.

“When I finally met with him, I listened to the songs, but told him I had no budget for such or any for that matter. I explained that my job was voluntary. It was the same thing I told so many other so-called activists-by-day-and-hustlers-at-night who secretly approached me.

“He then switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3 m & to cater for his ‘sick mum’. That was already running into more than N3m. However, one govt functionary called me to say he told him another story that his child was sick “He begged me to introduce him to Malami (AGF), Amaechi & the SGF and to paint a good ‘PR’ for him. He pledged that he was with us in the campaign with his whole ‘body and soul’. But at this point, I knew he was a desperate hustler who could embarrass me, so I ghosted him. “Shortly after this episode when he could not penetrate the system to get the money he so desperately wanted, he then endorsed Atiku and called Buhari a ‘fraudster’. But we decided to ignore his weak voice of opposition. “After our victory, he went berserk and joined every protests against the same Buhari whom he wanted to serve with his whole ‘body and soul’, but needed money to do so. He has been mentioning my name specifically at occasions as if I am the cause of all his troubles in life.

“Now, the latest is the ‘jagajaga reloaded’ that he has waxed to vent his frustrations at not getting into the system. His reference to me as ‘chopping’ reminds me of the gaffe of then Minister Sunday Afolabi who infamously said Bola Ige was invited to Govt to ‘come and chop’! “I wish to assure Eedris and any who think being in Govt is tantamount to ‘chopping’, that for some of us (I can’t speak for others) it is just an honour to serve our country and an attempt to move from armchair criticism to a real participant in order to make a difference. “Finally, we can all sit back and enjoy the ‘jagajaga reloaded’. One of the objectives of the song is to call me out since I ghosted him for attempted extortion – he has now succeeded. Another objective is to help promote the song by my reaction – that he has also achieved!.” However, not a few Nigerians felt that despite Eedris’ attempt to blackmail Keyamo, there is no denying the fact that the subject matter of the song, (Buhari) has performed woefully. They therefore asked Keyamo to address the societal ills mentioned by Eedris in the single, rather than try to play the victim card. “Eedris Abdulkareem was a young man who didn’t know what he was doing then. This is 2021, he’s grown up and matured. Those receipts no longer represent his views. Can you now address the societal issues he raised in the new song?,” Festus Ogun asked.

Another with the twitter handle, PrinceVal said, “ Agreed that Eedris is a hustler but the JagaJaga song is the reality of this failed Govt. Showing us receipts will not cover the mess of APC Govt. He’s a hustler and you’re a hustler, too. Una fit unaself. JagaJaga FC.” Another Twitter user, Adenuga Ayankola asked Keyamo, “ Is he saying the truth or you just defending yourself?”



“Eedris and Keyamo’s fight isn’t our business, both are STOMACH ACTIVIST. Truth is, the number of Nigerians hoping to steal that decayed national cake is more than those already stealing it. “Nigeria JagaJaga” would easily turn to “Loading” if many of you had tasted from the cake,” Victor Israel quipped.



