Minister of Information Lai Mohammed has said Twitter’s decision to set up in Ghana instead of Nigeria where it has more users will serve as a lesson to Nigerians to stop demarketing the country. “I think the natural expectation is for Nigeria to be the hub of Twitter headquarter especially in this part of Africa […]

The post FG blames Nigerians, media for Twitter’s choice of Ghana for Africa office appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

