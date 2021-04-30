Babatunde Fashola The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, says Federal Government is committed and passionate about solving the housing deficit in the country.

Fashola said this in Ibadan on Thursday during an inspection tour of the Federal Government Housing project, situated on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway.

He said that the Federal Government was determined to do something more in the area of housing.

Fashola noted that many could no longer meet up with the payment of their house rent and constantly facing eviction threat by landlords.

“We believe that if individuals and private landlords can review downward the number of years demanded for rent, the pressure of looking for two or three years rent by the tenants will reduce.

“I am appealing to them that they should go to their various State Assemblies after the meeting and pass legislation that will reduce the number of years landlords demand as rent from tenants.

“I believe if this can be done, the pressure on tenants will be minimized, ” Fashola said.

On the level of work done at the site, the minister expressed satisfaction and was optimistic that the project would be completed as scheduled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housing project is made up of 72 units.

The minister used the opportunity of the tour to chair the memorial lecture of Late Sherifat Kola-Daisi, the wife of Chief Kola Daisi, Founder of Kola-Daisi University, Ibadan.

In a tribute to the late Mrs Kola-Daisi, the minister described her as a bridge builder, a generous and a prayerful woman.

He noted that the late Kola-Daisi used to call him every night to pray for him throughout his eight years tenure as the Lagos State Governor.

NAN reports that the Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, delivered the memorial lecture, titled: “Life, Faith and Society’’.

The Federal Controller of Works in Oyo State, Mr Kayode Ibrahim and other management staff of the Works and Housing Ministry were among the minister’s entourage.

