…UK to grant asylum to persecuted IPOB, MASSOB members

…UK disrespectful, sabotaging terrorism fight, says FG

…What Biafrans need, cherish most is referendum —IPOB

…Ohanaeze Ndigbo tasks Buhari to embrace dialogue

…UK wants to pacify Igbos —INC

By Anayo Okoli, Chinonso Alozie, Chimaobi Nwaiwu,Chinedu Adonu & Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Federal Government yesterday expressed angst over the decision of the United Kingdom to offer asylum to ‘persecuted’ member of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

The UK Visas and Immigration had released new guildelines to its decision makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications by members of Biafran secessionist groups, according to online platform, TheCable.

Asylum is to be granted to ‘persecuted‘ members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian government and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

IPOB was formed in 2012 by Nnamdi Kanu and is believed to be an offshoot of MASSOB, which was founded in 1999 by Ralph Uwazuruike.

Both are campaigning for the secession of mainly the South East but also several other ethnic nationalities from Nigeria.

In the just-released ‘Country Policy and Information Note Nigeria: Biafran secessionist groups’ seen by TheCable, the UKVI, a division of the Home Office, directed its decision makers to consider if a person “who actively and openly supports IPOB is likely to be at risk of arrest and detention and ill-treatment which is likely to amount to persecution”.

According to the guidelines, the decision makers “must also consider if the Nigerian government’s actions are acts of prosecution or not persecution. Those fleeing prosecution or punishment for a criminal offence are not normally refugees. Prosecution may, however, amount to persecution if it involves victimisation in its application by the authorities”.

An example of persecution, the UKVI said, is “if it is the vehicle or excuse for or if only certain groups are prosecuted for a particular offence and the consequences of that discrimination are sufficiently severe. Punishment which is cruel, inhuman or degrading, including punishment which is out of all proportion to the offence committed, may also amount to persecution”.

They are also to “consider each case on its facts to determine if the person is likely to be of interest to the Nigerian government and whether this is for the legitimate grounds of prosecution which is proportionate and non-discriminatory.”

The onus is on the applicants to demonstrate that they will be “at risk of persecution or serious harm” in Nigeria, according to the guidelines.

In particular, the decision makers are to consider each case on its facts, taking into account: profile, size and organisation of the group/organisation to which the person belongs and its activities; whether a person in the UK would wish to continue their activism if returned to Nigeria (if not, why not); whether the group/organisation has a presence in Nigeria as well as outside of the country and any evidence that it is being monitored by the government; person’s profile and political activities (including those online) and relevant documentary or other evidence; profile and activities of family members and past treatment.

The UK acknowledged that the Nigerian government has a responsibility to maintain law and order, “to prevent and protect the public against acts of violence.”

It said where supporters or members of MASSOB or IPOB have incited or used violence to disrupt public order, the government may have legitimate grounds to arrest and prosecute those people.

“However, where the government has arrested and detained persons who, for example, peacefully participate in demonstrations and has then charged them with treason or the person is subjected to periods of detention in degrading or inhuman conditions, such treatment is unlikely to be fair or proportionate, and is likely to amount to persecution,” the guidelines noted.

The UK defined ‘Biafra’ as an area “in the south-east of Nigeria that comprises the states of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra. The area is inhabited principally by Igbo (Ibo) people who are one of the country’s three largest ethnic groups”.

The UK, which is a signatory to several human rights and refugee conventions, believes Biafran secessionist agitations are covered by one or more of the following policies: A person is reasonably likely to face a real risk of persecution or serious harm; The general humanitarian situation is so severe as to breach Article 15(b) of European Council Directive 2004/83/EC (the Qualification Directive)/Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights as transposed in paragraph 339C and 339CA(iii) of the Immigration Rules; The security situation presents a real risk to a civilian’s life or person such that it would breach Article 15(c) of the Qualification Directive as transposed in paragraph 339C and 339CA(iv) of the Immigration Rules; A person is able to obtain protection from the state (or quasi state bodies); A person is reasonably able to relocate within a country or territory; A claim is likely to justify granting asylum, humanitarian protection or other form of leave and; If a claim is refused, it is likely or unlikely to be certifiable as ‘clearly unfounded’ under section 94 of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002.

However, decision makers are directly to still consider all claims on an individual basis, taking into account each case’s specific facts.

UK disrespectful, sabotaging terrorism fight, says FG

Irked by the decision of the United Kingdom, the Federal Government described it as disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the decision amounted to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security.

Fielding questions at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) flagship interview programme, NAN Forum, yesterday in Abuja, Mohammed said the decision is unacceptable to Nigeria.

“Let me say straightaway that this issue is within the purview of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and I am sure he will handle it appropriately. But as the spokesman for the Federal Government of Nigeria, I will say that if indeed the report that the UK will grant asylum to supposedly persecuted IPOB and MASSOB members is true, then something is wrong somewhere.

“Against the background of the fact that IPOB is not only proscribed but also designated as a terrorist organisation here in Nigeria, the UK’s decision is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation. The decision amounts to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security. It is not only unconscionable, it is inexplicable,’’ he said.

The minister said that there had recently been heightened attacks against security agencies in the South East Zone.

He said IPOB had been fingered as being behind the attacks inspite of its denials.

“For the UK to choose this time to give succour to IPOB beggars belief and calls to question the UK’s real intention. If we could go down the memory lane, what the UK has done is like Nigeria offering asylum to members of the IRA before the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement,’’ he said.

What Biafrans need, cherish most is referendum, not UK asylum—IPOB

In its reaction, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma powerful said that what they need is referendum and not asylum.

IPOB’s statement entitled, “We need Referendum not Asylum, IPOB tells UK Government” however commended the United Kingdom for what it called their bold initiative and thanked them most graciously.

IPOB’s statement read in part: “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has noted with satisfaction the news that the United Kingdom has agreed to grant asylum to persecuted Biafra agitators resident in the UK.

“While we commend them for this bold initiative, we wish to most graciously remind them that what we Biafrans need and cherish the most is referendum and not asylum in the UK.

“We are tired of living in bondage in the devilish contraption called Nigeria they single-handedly created. We would not wish our children, now and generations unborn, to share the same geo-political space with those that reward terrorists and criminalize law abiding citizens.

“We particularly thank the UK government for confirming what the rest of the civilized world already know that the great IPOB worldwide family are not TERRORISTS but peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.

“That Nigeria is a country run by terrorists for the benefit of terrorists has been confirmed by this noble move by the United Kingdom.

“Aso Rock, the seat of power in Nigeria is a terrorist haven with serving ministers who are openly sympathetic to terrorists and their activities coming and going as they please, while freedom fighters are languishing in jail. We want freedom, not asylum.”

UK wants to pacify Igbo —INC

Also reacting, the Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday said the United Kingdom wants to pacify the Igbo people over the wrongs did to them.

INC President, Chilos Godsent argued that it was part of the move by UK to address the anomalies which they had supported in Nigeria. But however, the INC said that it believed that the UK was not sincere in their move for asylum.

According to INC President, “the only thing is that the UK is trying to address some of the anomalies targeted on the Igbo nation. They want the Igbo to feel pacified and believe that the UK is in for social justice.

“The UK wants to redeem its image. In the history of Nigeria, the UK has not shown any support for the Igbo nation. They know that things have fallen apart in Nigeria.

“The damage has been done. It cannot be cleaned. They just want to pacify the Igbos. The UK government is not sincere and genuine in their move.”

Ohanaeze tasks Buhari to embrace dialogue

Following the government’s condemnation of the asylum proposal, apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to change his style of dealing with issues concerning the South East and the agitation for an independent state of Biafra.

Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Engr. Chidi Ibeh faction, said Buhari should embrace dialogue in dealing with secessionist threats rather than resorting to ” an eye for an eye”.

“What’s good for the goose is also good for the gander. It’s not fair to use carrot and stick policy for bandits and Boko Haram members in the north and use brutal force against secessionist groups in the south.

“Negotiations are the best approach for rebuilding trust and confidence amongst secessionist groups. Incarceration and military actions are outdated weapons used to win the battle against secessionist threats.”

Also reacting, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, rejected the offer of asylum from Britain for its members being persecuted by the Nigerian Government, saying the offer is an arrangement with President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to divert the attention of the people of Biafra

He commended the UK and other western nations for accepting to grant asylum to persecuted Biafran agitators.

