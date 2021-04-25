The memo stated that members, at a meeting held in Lagos between November 30 to December 4, 2020, approved the removal of members of NYSC, interns and housemen from the federal government’s grade level salary structure.

The council, according to the memo, agreed to stop the payment of salaries on the grounds that the services provided are considered as training to enrolled members in their respective professions.

According to the council, the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission will determine whether they will be paid an allowance instead of salaries.

“The National Council on Establishment (NCE) at its 42nd meeting held from 30th November – 4th December 2020 in Ikeja, Lagos State reviewed the current status on internship programmes/ housemanship/ NYSC Doctors in Service, and approved their removal from the Scheme of Service as posts attracting grade level in the salary structure,” the statement reads.

“The Council based its decision on the grounds that the period of these programmes/services form part of the training in their respective professions. interns shall, however, be considered for the payment of allowance to be determined by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission,” it added.