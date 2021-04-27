Benue Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday said Federal Government was insensitive to rising cases of killings in the country and urged it to seek external support to quell the challenge.

He said that with the killings occuring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the unfortunate situation.

According to Ortom, who spoke while inaugurating Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State, the situation has gone beyond Federal Government’s capacity and nothing will be wrong if we ask other countries to help us.

He said that governors whose states were being attacked had become helpless and frustrated, adding that it was shameful that Nigeria was in such terrible situation.

Ortom, however, stated that God had not abandoned Nigeria and called on leaders to close ranks and provide equity, fairness and justice to heal the nation.

He also said that the major problem of insecurity occasioned by banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes in the country, was because the government hadn’t been proactive in providing the people education.

“If they were educated they would have found themselves something meaningful to do rather than occupying themselves with committing evil across the country.

“I say so because I believe in education and if you want to develop a people, give them quality education and so I must commend Governor Okowa for the quality school and for creating three new universities in Delta,” he said.

The governor commended Deltans for supporting Okowa, whom he described as very hardworking, diligent, committed and determined to add value to not just Delta but the entire country.

“Governor Okowa has demonstrated immense capacity and commitment to achieve result in all tasks assigned to him and he remains our pride both in the PDP and in the Governors’ Forum.

“Without education there cannot be any meaningful development and a single facility hosting about 3,000 students is a good deal and worthy of commendation.

“With the universities you have created, it will be easier to absolve them when they finish their secondary education.

“I have so much to learn from you in adding value to our people in the remaining two years left of my administration.

“We have been watching you inaugurating several projects all over the state, I thank you for this great privilege and am not taking it for granted because we have 36 Governors and you could have invited any of them but you chose to invite me to perform this great function,’’ Ortom stated.

On his part, Governor Okowa said his administration was doing a lot even though a lot was still needed to be done.

He commended Governor Ortom for coming to inaugurate the projects saying “Despite the challenges we have in our country, especially in the North Central, you still made out time to be with us in Delta, it shows the friendship and love you have for us,”

He said Uvwie Local Government was among the first beneficiaries of the nine new Technical Colleges being built in the state.

“We are doing a lot but we still realise that a lot still needs to be done even as we continue to build new schools and also completing the projects we inherited from the previous administration.

“We believe in Technical Education and we also believe that our people should be imparted with necessary skills to make them self reliant and to survive the challenging times.

“We are multiplying the number of Deltans that are gainfully skilled and empowered in their choice vocations, adding that “a minimum of 4,000 Deltans are trained yearly in the various vocational centres in the state.

“We will continue to empower our children to make them have sustainable means of livelihood, the governor assured.

He said his administration was committed to completing the storm drainage projects and the Effurun Sapele Road dualisation project in the Uvwie and Warri area.

On the 7.9km Oha-Orerokpe-Oviore road and bridge, Okowa said it was a dream come true and commended traditional rulers for their partnership in the development of the state.

He said he will forward a supplementary appropriation bill to the State Assembly for the reconstruction of the Orerokpe-Oviore-Okpe-Aragba Road.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah said the completion of the school will facilitate teaching and learning in the area.

He said the school was founded in 1986, and was plagued with poor facilities before the state government embarked on the construction of the ultra modern school in 2010.

Earlier in their welcome remarks, Chairman Uvwie Local Government Area, Mr Ramson Onoyake and his Okpe counterpart, Mr Isaiah Esiovwa, had commended the governor for his giant strides in changing the face of Delta.

They lauded the governor for his strong determination to give Delta a new face lift especially in the area of providing conducive learning environment for students and construction of several roads across the state.

Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, OON commended Governor Okowa for his outstanding accomplishments in his kingdom, saying “this is the second project to be inaugurated in Uvwie kingdom in less than six weeks.

“The inauguration of this project has shown that your passion for education is unparalleled,” the monarch stated.

