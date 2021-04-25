The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, has said it is set to review the salaries of political office holders and judicial workers.

Mbam said this on Saturday at Amagu community in Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi, during the seventh ‘Ofala’ festival and 30th anniversary of the coronation of Ezeogo Aloh, Erima-Ogwudu III of Amagu kingdom, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title of ‘Aka Ekpuchi Onwa II’.

It would be recalled that in October 2019, Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, said a presidential committee had been set up to review the salaries of political office holders, noting that the last time a holistic review of salaries was done was in 2011.

However, Ngige announced in February 2020, that the process had been suspended until issues relating to the new minimum wage are sorted out.

But in a chat with journalists shortly after his conferment of title, the RMAFC chairman said by the end of the year, something concrete would be arrived at.

He, however, did not indicate if the review will reflect an increase or decrease.

Mbam added that a public hearing will soon be held for Nigerians to contribute to the process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying, “One of the major responsibilities of our commission is to determine remunerations appropriate for political and judicial officeholders.

“In doing that, the financial situation of the country, at any given time, is taken into consideration, including inflation and the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among others.

“The commission, being conscious that a lot has happened since the last review, has commenced the process of another review to reflect the changing realities.

“We have progressed and we believe that before the end of 2021 something concrete will happen. It is a process and the process at the end determines what it will be. When we go through the process, if it comes out to increase, we increase; if it is decreasing, we do it.”

Like this: Like Loading...