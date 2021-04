The Federal Government will deploy solar power grids to 200 primary health centres (PHC) and 104 Unity Schools in the next 12 months, Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has said yesterday in Abuja. The programme tagged ‘Energy for All – Mass Rural Electrification’ is expected to be implemented through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). Speaking […]

The post FG to deploy solar energy to 304 hospitals, schools appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...