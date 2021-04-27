Worried by poor compliance to fire safety rules and fire outbreaks, the Federal Government has said that it will make fire liability insurance on all public buildings compulsory. Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, (FFS), Ibrahim Liman, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of the National Insurance Commission, […]

