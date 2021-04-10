The Federal Government, on Friday, unveiled its new Solar Power for five million households in off-grid rural communities in Jigawa. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while unveiling the Solar Power Naija Programme, aimed at Jangefe community in Roni local government area of Jigawa, said the project was expected to create 250,000 jobs, through its […]

