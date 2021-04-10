The Nigerian Government has been urged to forget about conventional ways of doing things which in significant ways has led to conflict escalation and indirectly sparked nationwide damaging reactions. Such reactions were pointed out to include the #EndSARS protests and hoodlum attacks that occurred in the last quarter of 2020. This recommendation was raised during […]

The post FG urged to forget about conventional ways for conflict de-escalation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...