By Johnbosco Agbakwuru THE Federal Government and the World Bank will hold a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data for employment statistics.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this, Wednesday, while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in his office.

Ngige said, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.”

[ALSO READ] Security operatives arrest man for allegedly offering fake employment letters in UNICAL The Minister, who described the meeting as very important, recalled that he had severally queried the employment statistics released by the NBS.

Regarding the review of labour laws in the country, the Minister said “progress has been made and it is now at the validation stage” and expressed gratitude to CIPM for being part of the process

He said, “On your request to play more active role, it is the more, the merrier. We will be happy to have you on board, as you are part and parcel of our Ministry. The institute has grown and will continue to grow. For us in the Ministry, our doors remain open whenever you want us to assist.”

Ngige accepted the offer from the CIPM for his induction into the institute in recognition of his competence and frontline position in managing labour and industrial relations in the country.

Earlier, the President of CIPM, Wale Adeniran told the Minister that they came to celebrate him for his role in managing industrial crisis, which enables the economy to run.

Adeniran requested the presence of the Minister as the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker in the CIPM Fellow’s Awards and Human Resources Recognition Ceremonies, billed for Thursday in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...