By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives last night appealed to Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to shelve its planned strike over financial autonomy.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Commitee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, the House asked JUSUN to give it more time to engage with the federal government on the matter.

The statement read thus: “The attention of the Federal Judiciary Committee, House of Representatives, Nigeria, has been drawn to the planned nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on the failure of governments to implement the financial autonomy of Judiciary.

“While we understand and share the concerns of the Union on financial autonomy, we however appeal to them to momentarily shelve the planned strike and give the Committee time to engage governments towards resolving the issue.

“It is of note that the House of Representatives under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila takes the concerns involving the Judiciary seriously and the House through its Committee has constantly canvassed for the financial autonomy, better welfare and conditions of service for both judicial officers and judiciary staff.

“This is because the Committee understands that financial independence is synonymous with an independent judiciary that can execute justice and adjudicate over the interests of citizens and residents without fear or favour

“The Committee notes that while the cause of the Union is desirable, it may at the moment expose litigants to untold hardship and limit their access to justice.

“It is in this vein that the Committee calls on the Union to stand down on its proposed strike action while we engage with the governments both at the federal and state levels towards resolving the outstanding issues.”

