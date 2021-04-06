Fire has destroyed 14 of the 46 rooms in a family house at Onibata Compound, Alore Area in Ilorin, Kwara.

A statement issued on Monday in Ilorin by Mr Hakeem Hassan, Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Fire Service, said the outbreak occurred in the early hours of Monday at about 12.02 a.m.

”The Brigade was summoned to the scene through a telephone call by one Mr Abdulganiyu, and on getting to the incident, we discovered that the fire was still very much raging and had already destroyed many rooms in the burning building, owing to their lateness in alerting us.

”However, our firemen were able to perform excellently well because of their technical knowledge of fire fighting, and in no time the ravaging fire was totally extinguished.

”The inferno was suspected to have been caused by a power surge,” Hassan said.

He also quoted the Director of Kwara Fire Service, Mr John Falade, as urging the general public to cultivate the habit of calling the fire service on time whenever there is an emergency in their areas.

