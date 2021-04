The Katsina State House of Assembly chamber, where lawmakers sit and deliberate on bills, has been gutted by fire, and property worth several millions of naira destroyed. It was learned the fire started on Wednesday morning when the facility was still under lock and key. Workers of the assembly were said to have opened the […]

