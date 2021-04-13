A midnight fire on Monday gutted goods and property worth millions of naira at Bodija plank market in Ibadan.

The Bodija plank market, which is also known as Iso Pako, is one of the popular markets in Ibadan.

Confirming the devastating incident, the Chief Fire Officer in Oyo State, Mr. Moshood Adewuyi said that a wing in the plank market was affected.

While many traders said they lost properties worth millions of naira, Mr Adewuyi, however, said that he cannot quantify the worth of the property destroyed now.

“Yes. There was a fire incident at the plank market in Bodija on Monday.

“I cannot quantify the worth now. I can’t say that this is the total number of shops affected. But, it is a wing in the market that was affected.

“Our men did not allow the whole wing to be destroyed before they quenched the fire. They did not allow it to spread,” he said.

The fire incident at Bodija plank market is coming less than two weeks after property worth millions of naira were destroyed when fire razed auto spare parts market at Agodi-Gate in Ibadan. Property worth millions of Naira destroyed as fire razes spare parts market in Ibadan.

See photos below

Like this: Like Loading...