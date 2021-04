A section of the chamber of Katsina House of Assembly was on Wednesday razed by fire. The incident reportedly happened overnight and was discovered by an assembly staff, who wanted to tidy up the chamber before the Wednesday plenary. Members of the Assembly eventually held the plenary sessions inside the chamber. The House Deputy Chief […]

