GTEXT Home has reiterated its commitment to creating more jobs for Nigerian youths and contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The firm made this known at a briefing held in preparation for the Global Property Brokers Conference 2021, slated for May 1, in Lagos and Dubai respectively.

Speaking with The Guardian on the aim of the conference, Chief Executive Officer, Gtext Global, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, said they intended to set up a globally accepted property conference.

According to him, this edition would be one of the biggest conferences in Africa. He said: “We are bringing people like John Maxwell Grant Cardone, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, Ryan Serphant and Dr Ope Banwo. These are people who have done billions of dollars in real estate sales. The reason we are doing this is to converge ideas in the entire industry. We believe that if we work together as a team, we can do a lot more.

“The conference will help attendees with the tools needed to get into the real estate business and become a broker.

“Insecurity is one of the major challenges in Nigeria. We cannot just tackle insecurity with bullets and by bombarding people. I was in Maiduguri in 2019 and I visited one of the IDPs camps. There were 35,000 people in a place that was supposed to take 3,500 persons. They didn’t have a job; no enough medicine at the health centre. So, tell me, why will they decline if Boko Haram promises any of them more money or tell them they will have access to 1000 virgins.”

If we don’t want insecurity to continue, we have to find a way to create jobs.

“Last year, Gtext created a platform to employ 100,000 people in the real estate sector and we are committing 15 per cent of our income into that. We launched GCP programme and this is a follow-up to that.

“One of the speakers, Serphant, is the number one property broker in the world, he’s based in New York and he’s done over $4 billion in property sakes. He sells more than $1 billion worth of property yearly.”

Addressing the youths, he said: “You do not need money or have to quit an existing job to become a broker. Everything needed is a person’s credibility, connection and social media.

“Dubai’s economy today is not sustained by oil, but purely by real estate and we can do the same through the brokers because they are the middle men. We hope that this will help to reduce unemployment in Nigeria, solve the issue of security, as more people will know that they can make it legitimately.

“I started as a broker and now we have a multi-billion-naira property company with an office in Dubai, UK and the US.

“We have over 5,000 people who have signed up to our Gtext broker programme; we have over four estates in the Dangote Refinery corridor. We’ve launched the Jasper Gardenia and we are building over 2000 housing units in that corridor.”

Orhurhu for burial

The late Mrs Mary Omotukane Augustine Orhurhu, who died at the age 105, will be buried on May 7, 2021 at the family compound in Agbarha-otor from 7am.

The Christian wake would be held on May 6 at Mama’s compound on John Aregbor close Agbarha-otor from 4:00pm. Her funeral mass would take place at St. Francis Catholic Church Agbarha-otor, by 10:00 a.m. while the reception will be at Ibru College, Agbarha-otor.

The thanksgiving mass will be on May 9 at St. Francis Catholic Church by 10:00 a.m. The late Mrs Mary Omotukane, who hails from Agbarha-otor in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, died after a brief illness on Jan 9, 2021. She was blessed with nine children with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters.

