The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Administration and Women Affairs (Office of the First Lady), Dr Hajo Sani, has been appointed as an Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

The announcement was contained in a statement titled, ‘Appointments In The Education Sector’ and issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, on Wednesday.

Sani’s new appointment comes about a week after a biography she wrote for the wife of the President titled, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being different,’ was presented to the public at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

In the statement, Goong said the President also made other key appointments in the education sector including:

“Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo, Chairman, Governing Board of National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja.

“Prof. Abdullahi A. Abba, Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

“Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education, (NBTE) Kaduna,

“Dr. Benjamin Ogbole Abakpa as Executive Secretary of National Senior Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC), Abuja.

“Prof. Paulinus Chijikoke Okwelle, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Abuja.

“Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad as Director/CEO, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno State.”

