…as council Chairman, aspirant trade words

By Bose Adelaja

A 31 years old widow, Mrs Rosemary Etumise on Monday, in Lagos, cried out to Nigerians, particularly Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu to assist her in fishing out the killers of her husband who was gruesomely murdered by suspected hoodlums in Ijede, Ikorodu over the weekend.

The widow who spoke with Vanguard in her room and palour apartment at Oke-Eletu, Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, said she could not locate the remains of her husband as the assailants were said to have thrown it away immediately after the act.

Narrating her ordeal, Rosemary who was expectant of her first baby, said she received the information about her husband’s death at about 7.30pm of the fateful day via telephone.

According to her, the deceased, 54 years old Ifeanyi Etumise who hailed from Delta State, was a driver turned domestic worker due to financial crunch before he was gruesomely murdered by the suspected hoodlums who invaded the office of the Chairmanship aspirant, Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Oluwatosin Onamade, located beside Western Cemetery, in Abule-Eko axis of Ijede in Ikorodu.

The hoodlums were reported to have injured the aspirant’s younger brother, 38 years old Oluwafemi Onamade who is currently under medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

During Vanguard’s visit to Ijede, the widow appealed to well meaning Nigerians and the CP to bail her out of her predicament. She said, “My husband was a driver who became a domestic staff to the Chairmanship aspirant due to financial constraint. We passed the night the previous day before he left home at day break but returned at about 4pm to take his bath, cleaned up and said he was going to the aspirant’s office.

“At about 7.30pm, my landlady called me and broke the news through a friend. After the conversation, people started persuading me to take heart and that was when it dawned on me that my husband is no more. We are owing a year rent coupled with other expenses before death came calling.

“I want justice to take place, I am pregnant and near delivery, Nigerians and Lagos State Commissioner of Police should come to my aid by fishing out the killers. The CP should not allow me to suffer this injustice because my husband has gone for ever,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Fish out my husband’s killers, widow begs Lagos CP appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...