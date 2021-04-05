Five of the thirty-nine students who were earlier abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

This development was contained in a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday.

According to Aruwan, the Nigerian military informed the state government that five of the kidnapped students were recovered on Sunday afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

The security commissioner added that the state government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that gunmen stormed the school in the early hours of Friday, March 12, and abducted the students.

While 180 of the students were said to have been rescued by the troops during a gun duel, it was later learned that 39 of them, comprising 23 females and 16 males were still in captivity.

With five regaining their freedom, the total number of those in captivity stands at 34.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai has continued to stand by his word of not entering into an agreement with the bandits. The government threatened that anyone who interacts with bandits will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

