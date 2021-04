Tensions at Bayern Munich between coach Hansi Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic are providing an unwelcome distraction which threatens to derail the holders ahead of their crunch Champions League quarter-final return leg at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

