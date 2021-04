• Crotone striker scored more goals than Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Iheanacho over the past month Crotone’s Nigerian-born striker Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, has been rated the most decisive striker in Europe’s top football leagues over the past month after scoring eight goals between March 3 and April 3, even as his Italian club fights to avoid […]

