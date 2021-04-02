Following the assassination attempt on his life, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has broken his silence.

It would be recalled that Soludo was attacked by gunmen at a political gathering in Isuofia community, Aguata local government area of Anambra state on Wednesday, March 31.

Soludo who declared interest to contest the governorship polls in Anambra billed for November 6, 2021, was at a youth meeting when the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire.

The Street Journal reports that three of his security orderlies were brutally killed by the assailants.

While appearing as a guest on Channels TV on Thursday evening April 1, the former CBN governor said he would not like to conclude the attack was ‘politically motivated.’

Soludo said:

“We were having an interactive town-hall meeting. We finished the diocesan crescent mass at about 2 pm, and by 4:00 pm, they scheduled an interactive town-hall meeting with the Isuofia youths. And by the way, Isuofia happens to be my hometown… I’m a village boy; this is where I feel safest anywhere in the world. I walk the streets, I jog on the streets, I take long walks, I mean I’m everywhere as a village boy as it were.

“With this interactive session with over a thousand youths seated, and I was just making preliminary remarks to open up the interactive session with other dignitaries from the community, commissioners and members of the House of Assembly, former commissioners, former members of the house, and several other dignitaries were in attendance

“And just as I was about to wrap up, and for them now to open up comments, questions and answers, I heard gunshots. At first, I thought maybe the policemen were shooting in the air and concurring with the kind of exuberance in the hall itself…

“And until I began to hear people screaming, and all of that, and everyone scampered for safety, but then when it was all over, it took several minutes about 10 to 15 minutes of a continuous gun battle, going back and forth…stopping and starting again.

By the time we all came back, we saw three dead bodies lying in the pool of their blood – they were the three policemen. Like I said earlier, may God grant their souls eternal rest. We’ll continue to pray and support the families.

“And then, the commissioner was abducted. I understand that when they ran and jumped the fence, some people grabbed and took him away. Our prayers are with him. We pray for his safe return. The DSS, police, army and civil defence were all in my house… I was totally unhurt in any way.”

Asked if the attack was politically motivated, Soludo said.

“I think there are all kinds of theories as it were, I do not want to prejudge or preempt the investigation that is ongoing because I understand some persons have been apprehended and also providing useful information.”

