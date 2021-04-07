Elder statesman, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has declared his support for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Fasoranti who is the immediate past leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, lost his daughter to ruthless Fulani herdsmen in 2019.

Fasoranti described Tinubu as a qualified Nigerian who has all it takes to govern the country.

Fasoranti spoke when Tinubu supporters in the five South-West states under the auspices of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid him a courtesy visit in his residence in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said, “Tinubu will have my total support. With all his hard work in the country, his activities and his track record, he deserves to be President. I know him very well and he can do it.

“He has my total support. Judging from his performances and activities, he is the one that can do it. Our prayer is that God will make him realise his vision and all prayers for him will be granted.

“All your efforts on him will not be in vain. If he becomes the President of this country, he will not disappoint Nigerians.”

The group’s coordinator in the South-West, Dayo Adeyeye, called on the people of the region to speak with one voice and support Tinubu’s candidacy.

He said, “Yoruba still want to be President and the only way we can get it right now is to pick and support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that is why we have started the consultation and campaign earlier. Tinubu is a leader who transforms nothing into something and feeds his people from the riches of what has been so transformed.”

Members of the group had met with prominent traditional rulers and citizens of the state as they paid homage to the palaces of Abodi of Ikaleland and Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, both of who declared their support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

