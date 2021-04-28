Janet Osemudiamen

Former Manchester United footballer and Wales coach, Ryan Giggs will appear in court today charged with assaulting two women including his ex-girlfriend, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Wales manager Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

He has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s, understood to be Ms. Greville’s younger sister during the same alleged incident.

Giggs faces an additional charge of engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour against Ms. Greville in their relationship between December 2017 and November 2020.

He is due to appear today at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for his first court appearance in the case.

Giggs has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance. The star denies all claims made against him.

Following the announcement of the charges on Friday, Giggs denied the allegations as he stated: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations. I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.”

Police were called to Giggs’ address at 10.05pm on November 1 to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene.

The retired footballer met Kate in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

Last week it was revealed Giggs had found love with a lingerie model who has ‘supported’ him through the charges. The 47-year-old was photographed holding hands with Zara Charles, 33, in Hale, Cheshire, during an afternoon walk.

Giggs, who is the manager of the Welsh national team, missed his country’s recent Nations League fixtures, following his arrest late last year.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer’s European Championship finals.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups, and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Like this: Like Loading...