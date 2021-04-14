A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Col. Ahmed Usman, has died after a brief illness in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

It was learnt that Col. Usman died at about 3.00 am on Wednesday.

The Nation reports that his remains was being moved to his village, Okura-Lafia, Kogi State for burial according to Muslim rites.

Col. Usman was a military administrator of Ondo State from August 1994 to August 1996. He also governed Oyo from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

As the chairman of the MILADS of the Odu’a states, he had a running battle with persons who bought assets of Odu’a companies, some of which were retrieved.

