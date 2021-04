Ronda Rousey, who followed Olympic judo bronze with a stellar mixed martial arts career, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne. Rousey revealed in a YouTube video on Wednesday that she’s four months pregnant. In the video, with a laugh ad Browne gave her a kiss and a hug, she said: I can’t […]

