A former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said he will stage a #HarassBuhariOutofLondon protest at the Abuja House in the United Kingdom on Friday, April 2.

This comes barely 48 hours after President Buhari arrived in the UK for a routine medical checkup.

Reno who has continued to remain loyal to his principal, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, posted a video on Thursday, accusing Buhari of neglecting his people and running to London to seek better health.

According to the former Presidential aide, the President cannot be allowed to go to London to seek better health care when he is yet to account for what happened to Nigerian youths at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, during the EndSARS protest.

Reno said he will be flying into London on Friday and straight to the Abuja house to ”harass the President out of London.” He promised to also pay the transport fare of Nigerians residing in the UK who are willing to join him.

In his words:

”We must harass Buhari out of London and back to Nigeria. On October 20, 2020, this man killed peaceful, unarmed EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate. He didn’t care for their life. He just massacred them. But he cares for his own life.

“After having dished out death to young Nigerians who were only asking for good governance for their country, this man now wants to come and enjoy the benefits of good governance. After he has given death in Nigeria, he wants to come and give life to himself in London, No! We must not allow it.”

“When his own son, Yusuf, had an accident, I prayed for him. Millions of Nigerians prayed for him and then he went to kill our own children at Lekki. What were they doing?” Reno asked.

“They were just asking for good governance, Asking for an end to police brutality. Till today, he has not acknowledged those killings, he has not apologised, they have not been paid compensation, parents are crying. I have reached out to so many of them.

“This man must not be allowed to enjoy peace in London,” Reno said.

Join Me In London Tomorrow at 12 To #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon

https://t.co/BLheCzo6Ur — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 1, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...