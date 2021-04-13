Russell Goreraza, former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s son has been arrested for alleged theft of mining equipment, Zimbabwe Mail reports.

Russell who is Grace’s son from her first marriage to Stanley Goreraza appeared before Concession magistrate Moreblessing Makati together with his 3 alleged accomplices; Paul Sithole (45), Aaron Muchenje (31) and Trymore Madzitire (36) on Monday, April 12.

It was alleged that Goreraza ordered Muchenje, Madzitire and Sithole to “dismantle the processing plant” belonging to Tian Bao Mineral Industry (Pvt) Ltd. Tian Bao is currently engaged in mining activities at Smithfield Farm in Mazowe which is owned by the Mugabe family.

As instructed, the three men allegedly arrived at the mining site early in the morning and dismantled the processing plant, before loading components of it into a truck.

The court document read; “The accused loaded a gold smelter, ball mill, electric motor, 200 ball mill metal balls, 50 ball mill liners, 20 slay pumps, and 15 angle iron bars into a Mercedes Benz truck using a crane.”

The three’s luck ran out when they were intercepted by the Mazowe police. Upon being questioned over the possession of the stolen mining equipment, the three implicated Goreraza. Following this information, the police apprehended the former first lady’s son and charged him together with Muchenje, Madzitire and Sithole.

They were remanded in police custody after the magistrate postponed the bail ruling to Tuesday, April 13.

Goreraza has been involved in a number of controversies dating back to the period when former President Robert Mugabe was in power. He has been accused of grabbing mines and grabbing properties

