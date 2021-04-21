By Chioma Obinna

Established in 2017, Olamma Cares Foundation has continued to raise awareness on mental health and mental health issues in Nigeria by encouraging the social acceptance of people living with mental health conditions and the provision of support for persons living with a mental health condition or in need of mental health support.

The non-profit organisation has also invested in the training of mental health first aiders over the years.

In celebration of its 4th anniversary, Obama Cares Foundation in collaboration with UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office for the Digital Access Programme has provided mental health support across various communities in Nigeria.

The sheer denial of mental issues among Nigerians and in various communities and social structures. However, as is the Foundation’s aim, more and more Nigerians are becoming aware of mental issues.

Olamma Cares has reached out to over 5000 individuals across Nigeria with its Telemedicine Project.

The project which is aimed at providing Mental Health Support for Digitally Underserved Persons in Nigeria during the COVID-19 has successfully fostered digital inclusion by promoting effective, sustainable, and viable community based mental health care that leverages creative solutions to provide telemedicine to digitally underserved communities in Nigeria.

The Foundation rolled out a short film that portrays the need for mental awareness in Nigeria. The documentary, CIRCLES in Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa will also go a long way to show the importance of having conversations about mental health and the need for a support system for everyone.

Speaking about CIRCLES, Olamma Cares Founder, Chioma Nwosu stated the importance of using the media as a tool to spread positive messages.

“As an organisation, we understand that the media is a great tool to pass across a message. We decided to leverage drama to drive home key points about mental health and its issues in Nigeria.

