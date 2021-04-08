Breaking News

Four bandit group leaders surrender themselves, ammunition in Katsina

By
0
four-bandit-group-leaders-surrender-themselves,-ammunition-in-katsina
Views: Visits 0

Four suspected leaders of bandits have surrendered themselves to the police along with several arms and ammunition, as well as rustled cows in Katsina state. Parading the repentant bandits at the police headquarters in the state, Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba identified the four to include Sale and Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-daji. Buba, […]

The post Four bandit group leaders surrender themselves, ammunition in Katsina appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

How miscreants killed policemen, carted away weapons in Akwa Ibom – Army

Previous article

Osinbajo, Patience Jonathan, Tinubu, others honour Aisha Buhari at book presentation

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News