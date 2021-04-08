Four suspected leaders of bandits have surrendered themselves to the police along with several arms and ammunition, as well as rustled cows in Katsina state. Parading the repentant bandits at the police headquarters in the state, Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba identified the four to include Sale and Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-daji. Buba, […]

