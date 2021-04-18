On Friday, suspected armed Boko Haram insurgents invaded a military base in Kamuya village of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, a development that led to the killing of four soldiers, with many terrorists dead.

Kamuya is about 30km drive from Buratai Town, a community where the former Chief of Army Staff, Rt Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, hails from and located south along Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Biu 120km highway.

It would be recalled that a few years ago, a military base in Kamuya was dislodged by insurgents, however, the military moved to reestablish another base last year.

Vanguard reports that the incident which started at about 6:35 pm last Thursday had disrupted the busy road as commuters and passengers plying the road had to take another route, as the road remained closed until Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the publication, a driver, Ali Isa, who left Biu on Friday with his passengers said he had to make a u-turn when they reached Buratai, and diverted back to Biu before going through Gombe- Potiskum- Damaturu- Maiduguri 620km road.

A reliable security memo read, “insurgents suspected to be Boko Haram, ISWAP stormed KAMUYA Community and have already dislodged the Special Forces (SF) location.

“The elements are still present in the community while patrolling communities within BUNI GARI to prevent SF reinforcement.

“SF have currently imposed movement restriction along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road.

“Kamuya is a border town between Biu LGA, Borno State, and Gujba LGA of Yobe state.

“Unfortunately, the entire SF base was razed down by the terrorists, even as four SF were reportedly killed and a number of them Missing In Action (MIA).”

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian military is yet to release a statement to confirm the development.

