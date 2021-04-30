Photo: BBC

Parents of kidnapped Afaka students my occupy N’Assembly today Residents of Kakau and other parts Chikun Local Council in Kaduna State have fled their homes to safer places in Kaduna metropolis due to attack by bandits.

The Senior Pastor of Salvation Baptist Church, Kaduna, Rev. Solomon Tafida, yesterday, conducted journalists round the temporary shelter for kidnap victims in Ungwar Yelwa, Kaduna.

Most of the traumatised victims said the criminals had over 4,000 hostages in different camps in forests along Kaduna–Abuja highway, near Rijana village.

One of the victims, whose personal residential building in Kakau Community was invaded by the kidnappers, Lawrence Takon, said in an Interview:

“My wife, three children and I have abandoned our house in Kakau to take refuge here in Ungwar Yelwar, because of the trauma we had when the kidnappers came and took my family away.”

Meanwhile, Tafida said it was time for the government to live up to their responsibility to protect Nigerians.

MEANWHILE, the parents of the remaining 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, have vowed to storm the National Assembly in an unprecedented protest, for failure of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), which supervises the college, to secure the release of their children from their abductors by midnight of Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Ten of the 39 abducted students had already been released by the abductors in two batches of five each last month.

In a statement by their Chairman, Usman Abdullahi, the parents said they were depressed by the continued captivity of their children, whom were suffering severe maltreatment in the hands of their abductors and, consequently, enraged by the devastating indifference of the government, through the FRIN, to their plight.

The parents, who rose from their meeting on Monday, April 26, gave FRIN 72 hours, which expires midnight of Thursday, April 29, within which to secure the release of the abductees.

