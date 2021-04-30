Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi PHOTO: Twitter

Following recent promotion of senior officers of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved redeployment of deputy corps marshals, assistant corps marshals, corps commanders, deputy corps commanders and intermediate ranks. The redeployment takes immediate effect. A statement by FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem, described the redeployment as a routine exercise intended to bolster the system for better performance and efficiency.

Among the officers affected in the exercise are Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) H.Z. Fomsuk, former DCM Special Duties and External Relations (SDER), is to take over as DCM in charge of Department of Motor Vehicle Administration at the national headquarters, Abuja; DCM Victor Nwokolo, former Zonal Commanding Officer, RS8HQ, Ilorin, is now Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the national headquarters (RSHQ); ACM Kayode Olagunju, former Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS4HQ, Jos, is now Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State; ACM Kingsley Agomoh, former Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS6HQ, Port Harcourt, is to move to the Corps Project Implementation Office; ACM A.B. Datzama will head the Department of Special Duties and External Relations and ACM M. Adetunji, former Deputy Corps Secretary, is to become ACM Personnel at the national headquarters.

ACM S. Iyamah, who is heading the Corps Budget Office, and ACM R.T. Kumven heading the Corps Safety Engineering Office are to retain their positions while ACM E.N Obot, former Corps Commander in charge of Policy Advisory Unit under Office of the Corps Marshal, is to move to Command Administration and Strategies (CAS) at the Operations Department RSHQ as ACM as M.R. Yerima will move from CC Research to Manpower Development.

According to the FRSC spokesman, ACM Osadebamwen, former ACM Manpower Development, has been redeployed to Adamawa as ZCO RS3HQ, Yola; ACM O.C. Oladele, former Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, will move to RS8HQ, Ilorin as Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO); former Sector Commander, Bayelsa, ACM C.B. Nkwonta. is now Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS6HQ, Port Harcourt, as former Deputy Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College, ACM G.O. Omiko, moves to RS1HQ, Kaduna, as Zonal Commanding Officer.

Also, Sector Commander, Anambra State, ACM A.A. Kumapayi, is to move to RS5HQ Benin as Zonal Commanding Officer while former Sector Commander, RS7.1 FCT, ACM A.G. Wobin has been redeployed as ZCO RS4HQ, Jos. He added that apart from Jos, Kaduna, Ilorin, Benin and Port Harcourt zonal commands, all other zonal commanding officers will remain in their commands of influence.

Expectedly, out of the 37 sector commands, 27 sector commanders retained their positions while the remaining 10 states were affected. Those posted to the affected sector commands include Corps Commanders Okoyeocha Patrick, Delta State; Iro Danladi, Zamfara State; I.U. Boyi, Anambra State; J.S. Udoabba, Enugu State; O.S. Ochi, FCT; A.K. Okore, Ebonyi State; P.I. Ugwu, Abia State; U.A. Ibrahim, Bayelsa State; O.I. Ameh, Cross River and M.O. Olonisaye, Akwa Ibom.

Other corps commanders redeployed are I. Ibrahim, to assume duty as Corps Provost; M.A. Jatau, the Sector Commander Abia to proceed to Inspectorate Training School, Owa Alero, as commandant; Ofordu, former Sector Commander, Cross River, goes to FRSC Command and Staff College as Deputy Commandant; U.I. Ojeamiran to report to FRSC Academy, Udi, as Deputy Commandant while A.O. Omotayo replaces him as the head, FRSC Post- Service Scheme.

Former head, National Road Safety Advisory Council (NARSAC), A.O. Oladayo-Odeleye, who has been redeployed to head FRSC Print Farm, will be replaced by L.T. Bamigbayan, while M.A. Dapel retains his position as head of Signage Plant, Gwagwalada; Y.K. Nadabo becomes Corps Commander in charge of Local Government Area Station Officers, as C.O. Asom becomes corps commander, Special Marshals, at the national headquarters.

Also, J.O. Asaolu now heads Policy Advisory Unit in Office of Corps Marshal and I. Ibrahim assumes position as Deputy Corps Secretary. Out of about 13 assistant corps commanders that were affected, six were posted to assume duty as unit commanders.

Boboye admonished the redeployed officers to double up their efforts and remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.



