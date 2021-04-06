The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has returned N716, 800 found at an auto-crash site at Ozubulu along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, to the family of the deceased.

Mr Bamidele Ayanwale, the Unit Commander in Oraifite, handed over the sum on Tuesday.

He said that the amount was recovered when the FRSC officers were on a rescue mission after the accident.

Ayanwale said that the money belonging to late Mrs Oparaocha was returned to her son, Mr Chibueze Oparaocha, after a written undertaking with full identification by the Unit’s intelligence officer.

According to him, the FRSC contacted the relatives through the mobile phone of the deceased.

The FRSC boss said that the accident involved a Nissan bus with registration number LSH-517YG and a truck with registration number GGU-83XA.

According to him, seven persons: three males and four females were involved in the crash that happened on March 22, at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra.

He added that the driver and a passenger in the bus later died.

The FRSC boss said that the crash occurred due to speeding.

He, however, urged motorists to always be patient when driving on the highways in order to avert loss of lives and property.

Chibueze Oparaocha, the son of the deceased, thanked the FRSC for the kindness and honesty.

“I was surprised when we got the call to come and collect the money found on my late mother. I did not believe that such a gesture can still happen in Nigeria of today.

“I thank the FRSC for their efforts and honesty,” he said.

