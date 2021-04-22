President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 18 new justices for the court of appeal.
This is sequel to the earlier recommendation of the justices to the President for elevation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) chaired by Tanko Mohammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed that Buhari had given consent to Justice Tanko’s request.
The letter read in part:
“l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to section 237 & Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution, his excellency, Mr. President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the court of appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench.
“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”
The judges are:
- Bature Isah Gafai
- Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
- Waziri Abdul-Azeez
- Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
- Usman A. Musale
- Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
- Abba Bello Mohammed
- Mohammed Danjuma
- Danlami Zama Senchi
- Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
- Hassan Muslim Sule
- Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
- Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
- Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
- Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
- Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
- Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
- Bola Samuel Ademola
