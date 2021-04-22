President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 18 new justices for the court of appeal.

This is sequel to the earlier recommendation of the justices to the President for elevation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) chaired by Tanko Mohammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed that Buhari had given consent to Justice Tanko’s request.

The letter read in part:

“l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to section 237 & Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution, his excellency, Mr. President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the court of appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench.

“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

The judges are:

Bature Isah Gafai

Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

Waziri Abdul-Azeez

Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

Usman A. Musale

Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

Abba Bello Mohammed

Mohammed Danjuma

Danlami Zama Senchi

Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

Hassan Muslim Sule

Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

Bola Samuel Ademola

Like this: Like Loading...