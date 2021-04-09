On Thursday, April 9, 2021, a book written in honour of the first lady, Aisha Buhari was launched at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The launch of the book written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani, was attended by many prominent Nigerians.
The Street Journal, however, reported that some key personalities who were invited to the book launch were absent at the ceremony.
While Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many governors were present, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Muhammadu Indimi, and Jim Ovia were among those who sent representatives.
During the launch, notable Nigerians made monetary donations and also purchased copies of the book.
Here is a list of those who bought copies of the book and what they donated.
- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (N20m),
- Alhaji Aliko Dangote (N30m),
- Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (N25m),
- Mrs Folorunso Alakija (N10m),
- Chief Kessington Adebutu (N10m).
According to Daily Trust, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege promised to send an undisclosed amount of money to purchase theirs on behalf of governors and senators respectively.
Sen. Daisy Danjuma and some others also pledged to make donations.
