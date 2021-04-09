On Thursday, April 9, 2021, a book written in honour of the first lady, Aisha Buhari was launched at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The launch of the book written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani, was attended by many prominent Nigerians.

The Street Journal, however, reported that some key personalities who were invited to the book launch were absent at the ceremony.

While Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many governors were present, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Muhammadu Indimi, and Jim Ovia were among those who sent representatives.

During the launch, notable Nigerians made monetary donations and also purchased copies of the book.