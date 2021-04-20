Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted infection that affects both men and women. It is caused by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria and, if left untreated, could cause serious complications later. But a message posted on a Nigeria-based Facebook page that promotes herbal cures claims that eating garlic on an empty stomach will cure chlamydia. It reads: “Eat 2 to 4 cloves of garlic in the morning on […]

The post Garlic won’t cure chlamydia – sexually transmitted infection could cause long-term damage, so take doctor-prescribed antibiotics instead appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

