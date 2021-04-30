Hon. Akin Alabi, representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency launched a new book titled “How to sell to Nigerians” to plum and peasantry at the National Merit Awards hall in Maitama Abuja, Yesterday. The well attended event was chaired by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Hon, Gbajabiamila in his opening remark thanked Akin Alabi for his contributions to nation building and his urge to give back to the society by improving human capital development through the real business ideas he shares from his experience as a business man. Rt Hon Gbajabiamila also urged other House of Representatives members not to only emulate him but to make this book available to their young constituents to support their entrepreneurial dreams.

The Author, Hon Akin Alabi (APC, Egbeda/Ona Ara) thanked all the attendees and stated that everyone can contribute to saving the country from the spate of unemployment we currently face, he noted that improving human capital development and skill acquisition for young people will lift them from poverty. He described selling to Nigerians, a sequel to his first book “small business big money” as a must read book for small business owners and prospective entrepreneurs willing to improve their customer base and relationship with the customers.

READ ALSO: Reps move to ascertain level of food security in Nigeria Other members of the House of Representatives present are Hon. Jimi Benson, Hon, Shina Peller, Hon, Olumide Ojerinde, Hon.Abdulkadir Abdullahi, Hon. Dum Dekor, Hon. Akinremi Jagaban, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Hon. Bayo Balogun, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, Hon. Bamidele Salam, Hon, Muda Lawal, Hon. Francis Waive and a host of other dignitaries in Government and the private sector.

The book was reviewed by Social Media guru, Japhet Omojuwa who described themes read book as an important psychological work for understanding consumer behavior and the best way to harness it for small. Businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...